OnePlus Nord 2 explodes in India, company investigating the issue

OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India last month. Now reportedly during the first week of the sale, the OnePlus Nord 2 blast has taken place in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 Blast

As per a post on Twitter (now deleted) stated that his wife’s OnePlus Nord 2 blasted inside her sling bag while she was cycling. The woman bought the new Nord 2 just a few days ago. The victim is said to have met with an accident and is in trauma following the incident, the post highlights.

While Sharma deleted the tweet, LetsGoDigital managed to share the original images of the OnePlus Nord 2 blast posted by the user.

The user Ankur Sharma from Bengaluru also posted images of the damaged unit. The pictures showed the rear panel totally destroyed. The frame, side panel, and display are burned as well.

OnePlus says it regrets the incident, though the company has not clarified the cause of the explosion. At the moment, it is unknown what exactly caused this explosion.

In the tweet, OnePlus said, “We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you.”

The OnePlus Nord 2 went on sale in India on July 29. It is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The models come in three colours, Grey Sierra, Blue Haze and an India-exclusive colour called Green Woods.

Specs

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensors include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel Mono cam. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

Moving on, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging.