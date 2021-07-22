OnePlus Nord 2 launched in India, OnePlus Buds Pro to follow

OnePlus has finally launched the successor to the Nord from last year in India – the OnePlus Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 – AI SoC. It gets a 4500mAh cell with 65W fast charging support. OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Buds Pro that comes with an Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be available starting 26th July via early access sales for Red Cable Club members and Amazon Prime customers. Open sales for the phone start from July 28. It is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The models come in three colours, Grey Sierra, Blue Haze and an India-exclusive colour called Green Woods.

The OnePlus Buds Pro pricing and availability for India remain unconfirmed as of now.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone. There’s up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched with the new OxygenOS 11.3, whose codebase has been merged with ColorOS. The company has recently also confirmed it will get 2 years of major software upgrades with 3 years of security patches. In addition, onePlus Nord 2 5G will has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In addition, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Additional features on the OnePlus Nord 2 include Haptics 2.0, AI features all over the software, dual stereo speakers, and more.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensors include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel Mono cam. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

OnePlus Buds Pro Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that cancels noise up to 40dB. There’s a 3 microphone setup that achieves ANC while calling. There’s an Audio ID feature through which the Buds determine what kind of sound the person needs.

The Audio is handled by 11mm dynamic drivers. The OnePlus Buds Pro get 7 hours of playback time without ANC. It is extended to 31 hours with the case. With ANC, you get up to 5 hours of playback time. So a 10-minute charge will get you 10 hours of playtime. The charging case also supports wireless charging. There’s 94ms ultra-low latency as per OnePlus’ claims when using Pro Gaming Mode. The wireless connection is handled via Bluetooth 5.2.

The Buds Pro can be further customized using the HeyMelody app for non-OnePlus users. The TWS earbuds are IP55 resistant as well. The OnePlus Buds Pro come in a dual-tone finish and are available in Black and White colours.