Shocking! OnePlus Nord 2 explodes again!

Few days after OnePlus Nord 2 was reported exploded, now yet another OnePlus Nord 2 unit has allegedly exploded again. The phone was launched as the latest smartphone by the Chinese company last month.

OnePlus Nord 2 Explodes

A Twitter user tweeted about the incident of the explosion but the tweet has now been deleted. The post also did not carry any pictures of the exploded unit. The tweet was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

As per the tweet, OnePlus Nord 2 unit which exploded was bought for his father, who is a government officer, to be safe and unharmed. The user says that his father is in trauma following the device’s explosion. OnePlus has reached out to the Twitter user to further investigate the matter. At the moment, it is unknown what exactly caused this explosion.

The official OnePlus Support account on Twitter responded to the earlier tweet that it plans to address the issue soon. “We are truly dejected to hear about this incident. We earnestly hope that the untoward incident did not cause any harm to your father. We would like to have this addressed on priority and to further scrutinize this matter and ascertain the cause of this instance”

This is the second such incident wherein a user has reported about the Nord 2 exploding. Recently a user on Twitter said that his wife’s OnePlus Nord 2 blasted inside her sling bag while she was cycling. The woman bought the new Nord 2 just a few days ago.

The OnePlus Nord 2 went on sale in India on July 29. It is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The models come in three colours, Grey Sierra, Blue Haze and an India-exclusive colour called Green Woods.