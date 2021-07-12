OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 in India

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS to its OnePlus Nord in India. The update brings various bug fixes along with June 2021 Android security patch level.

The company has announced the update on its forums. OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.1.4.4.AC01DA in India, OxygenOS 11.1.4.4.AC01BA in Europe and 11.1.4.4.AC01AA​ in other global markets. It brings the Android Security Patch to 2021.06.

OnePlus says that, as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

Additionally, OnePlus notes that users must make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and a minimum of 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.

OnePlus Nord Update Changelog:

Extended battery life

Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

Fixed the issue of delayed notifications

Fixed the overheating issue in certain scenarios

Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Earlier OnePlus Nord received OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update in India. The update came with various bug fixes of camera, system, file manager, and May 2021 Android security patch level.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

OnePlus Nord was launched in India in July 2020. It comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, the phone has up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

The OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. In addition, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone. The connectivity front features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

For the camera, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary.