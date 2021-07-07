OnePlus Nord 2 to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC

OnePlus has today announced that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone will integrate a flagship MediaTek chipset. The phone is now confirmed to be coming with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

OnePlus said that it worked with MediaTek to enhance the AI based features of the Dimensity 1200 SoC, bringing into existence the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has officially teased the launch of the Nord 2. OnePlus official Twitter handle has posted a tweet that suggests an imminent launch of the upcoming phone. Take a look at the tweet below:

We like Nord too. Do you? — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 7, 2021

A recent report revealed that OnePlus Nord 2 might launch during the last 10 days of July. So, the phone could launch around the 24th of July. There’s no official word from OnePlus regarding the launch. Since the company has already started teasing the phone, we expect it to announce the launch date as well soon.

The renders for the upcoming Nord 2 have already been leaked. The renders show that the smartphone has a hole-punch cutout at the top left for the selfie camera. In addition, there seem to be thin bezels around three sides with a narrow chin at the bottom.

There could be a rectangular camera array on the back, housing the triple camera setup along with an LED flash. On the left resides the volume rocker, while on the right, we get to see the power button and the alert slider.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications (Rumored)

The phone will likely sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. It will likely debut in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be backed up by a 4,500 mAh battery with at least 30W or 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera system. There will be a 50 MP Sony IMX766, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP mono sensor. At the front, the phone should get a 32MP camera for selfies.