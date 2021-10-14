OnePlus Buds Z2 with Active Noise Cancellation and 38-hour battery life announced

Along with the launch of new OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus has also announced its new Buds Z2 wireless earphones. The new trule wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and 11mm dynamic drivers.

Let’s see the earbuds price, availablilty and features details.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Price

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at 499 yuan (Rs. 5,840 approx.) and will be available from October 19th in China. It will get 100 yuan discount for the first sale. The TWS comes in Black and White colours.

There is no information on international availability as of yet. But it is expected to release in India later.

Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that cancels noise up to 40dB. There’s a 3 microphone setup that achieves ANC while calling.

The Audio is handled by 11mm dynamic drivers. They feature a 40 mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of playback, while the case has a 520 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the Buds Z2 can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

There is also Warp charge support which can give you 5 hours of listening from a 10-minute charge. The TWS earbuds are are IP55-certified, though the charging case has an IPX4 certification.

The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for AAC/SBC codecs. There’s 94ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos on select OnePlus devices.

Dimensions wise, the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds measure 33×22.44×21.81mm and weigh 4.5 grams each. The bundled charging case measures 73.15×36.80×29.07mm and weighs 40.5 grams.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 9RT is the company’s fourth device in its existing OnePlus 9 series. The device has a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a triple camera setup, ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 and Warp Charge 65T.

The OnePlus phone is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900). The premium 12GB + 256GB variant comes at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,400).