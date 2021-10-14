OnePlus 9RT announced with Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, 50MP triple camera and more

OnePlus has now officially announced OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China. This is the company’s fourth device in its existing OnePlus 9 series. The device has a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a triple camera setup, ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 and Warp Charge 65T.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

OnePlus 9RT price

The OnePlus phone is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900). The premium 12GB + 256GB variant comes at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,400).

It comes in Silver, Black, and Blue colours. The phone will go on sale in China starting October 19. There is no information on international availability as of yet. But it is expected to release in India later.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 397ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. Also, it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus 9RT packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is coupled with 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. There’s also a 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 162.2×74.6×8.29mm in dimensions and weighs 198.5g.