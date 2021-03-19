OnePlus 9R is coming as an India exclusive smartphone

OnePlus 9R has now been confirmed to make an appearance on 23rd of March as an India exclusive smartphone

OnePlus 9 series is right around the corner as the phones arrive on 23rd of March but we now have confirmation from the CEO of OnePlus itself that the 9 series will have a third phone as well called the OnePlus 9R.

During an interview with the news outlet 'News 18', Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus, confirmed that the company is bringing the OnePlus 9R 5G under the 9 series and the smartphone will be an India-exclusive. This smartphone has been called OnePlus 9E, or OnePlus 9 Lite in the past but the final name has now been confirmed.

"Along with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, we are excited to launch the OnePlus 9R in India. We are focused on expanding our smartphone offering to cater to different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R by providing a robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point", said Pete.

The interview also describes OnePlus’ increased effort to grow its smart-home ecosystem in India. While there's no further detail regarding this, we expect to hear more during the launch event on the 23rd.

Along with these 3 phones, OnePlus is bringing to the table a new smartwatch that will run on RTOS. RTOS is a lightweight platform that should provide excellent battery life as per Lau.

A leak earlier this week also revealed the OnePlus Watch will feature Warp Charge technology, providing a day's power in 20 minutes. The battery size is currently unknown. For features, the OnePlus Watch will come with a bunch of them including health and fitness-related ones.

As per the source, the watch will come with workout detection, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and stress tracking. There will also be a SpO2 sensor onboard for blood oxygen level measurement. Besides, the smartwatch will be IP68 dust and water-resistant and will also be able to help you track your swimming performance.