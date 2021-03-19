OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W

The upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will support blazing fast 50W of wireless charging while the vanilla OnePlus 9 will support just 15W of wireless charging

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be launching on March 23 and will feature wireless charging and it's now said to be a super-fast one.

As per the Verge, who was able to test the feature ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 9 Pro supports 50W wireless charging. OnePlus claims that the phone will charge wirelessly (with the new Warp Charge 50 charger) from 1 to 100 percent in 43 minutes, and Verge's testing confirmed this down to the minute.

Not only wireless charging but the 9 and 9 Pro also have support for 65W wired charging that takes the battery from empty to full in 29 minutes. The publication also confirms that the base model OnePlus 9 doesn’t get those fast wireless speeds and it can be used with the new charger at up to 15W.

Additionally, both the 9 and 9 Pro support standard Qi wireless charging at 15W. 'The 9 Pro’s twin-cell battery design also helps mitigate the heat produced by wireless charging, along with some other design tweaks to help with heat dissipation, like thicker copper foil and a larger heatsink', Verge's report read.

There's a new 50W wireless charger that will charge the 9 Pro at speeds this high. It will be launching alongside the OnePlus 9 series, which will allow you to place your phone on it either vertically or horizontally. The charger is equipped with a fan because of the higher wattage it outputs.

The fan is loud but has a 'night mode' in case you use it on your nightstand and want to be able to sleep next to it.

Read More: OnePlus 9 series key specifications tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor which was already expected. Both OnePlus and Qualcomm posted a tweet stating the 9 series will be equipped with 888 SoC.

The CEO of OnePlus also tweeted about the OnePlus 9 series sporting an LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz that could get as low as 1Hz when the display is static. Lau also tweeted about the hyper touch feature on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Lau claims that the 120Hz on the OnePlus 9 series will be more responsive than 120Hz seen on other smartphones.

Pete further confirmed that the 9 series will have 300% bigger vapor chamber, 33% more graphite, and a combination of heat-dissipating materials that will keep the phone from getting overheated while you game on it or when it handles any other heavy tasks.