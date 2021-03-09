Advertisement

OnePlus 9 series key specifications tipped ahead of launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2021 5:22 pm

OnePlus's upcoming 9 series phones has been leaked through the 'About Page' of the phone which shows off the key specifications of the device.
OnePlus has finally revealed the launch date for the unveiling of its OnePlus 9 series that is set for 23rd of March. While the date is a couple of weeks away, we have started getting some leaks of the vanilla OnePlus 9.

 

As spotted by MyDrivers first, the 'About Phone' page screenshots of both the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro have leaked with the build number being hidden. 

 

The OnePlus 9 Pro seems to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and is seen sporting a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while there should be more options available at the time of launch. 

 

The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. For the optics, the screenshots show that the OnePlus 9 Pro might have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel tertiary camera, and another 2-megapixel sensor. 

 

The screenshot also has an image of the OnePlus 9 Pro's front panel which reveals that it will sport a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner with slightly curved edges on the two sides of the screen. 

 

The vanilla OnePlus 9 on the other hand is seen having a flat front panel with an identical hole-punch camera cut-out on the top left corner. It will feature a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC. 

 

It should be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the company will also release more variants. It should sport a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11, same as the 9 Pro. 

 

OnePlus's yesterday's announcement revealed its tie-up with Hasselblad for the cameras that will come equipped on the 9 series. After the announcement, OnePlus released a teaser that also revealed the back design of the OnePlus 9 Pro which is seen having 4 cameras along with a flash. The Hasselblad logo has been placed between the paired sensors. 

Tags: OnePlus

 

