OnePlus 9 leaked in live images, confirmed to have Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display

OnePlus 9 has been leaked in live images, confirming a number of key specifications

OnePlus 9 has been leaked in live images and as per the images, the device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

The device was leaked almost a month ago through 3D renders but a live hands-on image was still missing, which now changes. As per the images, the design of the OnePlus 9 will be similar to that of the OnePlus 8T which means there's nothing extraordinary in the design department.

The pictures that were sent to PhoneArena show the smartphone in a Silver colour variant which may or may not make its way to the final production stages. The back of the device has a huge camera bump with triple camera setup.

There's also a unique logo to hide the identity of the device and most of the brands do have their own custom logos for prototype devices. The phone has a metal frame and all the sides of the devices have been leaked through the images.

The front of the OnePlus 9 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040, 401ppi along with 120HZ refresh rate. The display will also support HDR and an In-display fingerprint sensor.

The images reveal that the device will be having a dual speaker stereo setup along with a Type-C port and a speaker at bottom along with the SIM Tray slot. The SIM tray seems to have a rubber seal suggesting the phone has water resistance, but without any official IP rating.

The new device is confirmed to have the Snapdragon 888 chipset according to the leaked screenshots of the Inware app installed in the OnePlus 9. The processor section has the name 'Lahaina' which is the code for Snapdragon 888.

The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery and will come with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The camera specifications were modified automatically by the software because of which the app was unable to identify the real specs.