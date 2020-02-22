OnePlus 8 to launch at online and offline events this year

Earlier it was reported that OnePlus is not holding a physical launch event for the OnePlus 8 and it will rather arrange an online-only event.

Advertisement

OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in late March or April. Now it has been reported that OnePlus 8 launch event will be held at online as well as offline event this year.



In a statement to 9to5Google, OnePlus denied that an offline launch event was cancelled due to coronavirus. The company said "Reports of cancelling an offline launch event due to coronavirus are false. OnePlus has a history of hosting online and offline events, globally."



Due to Coronavirus, it was earlier reported that OnePlus is not holding a physical launch event for the OnePlus 8 and it will rather arrange an online-only event. The deadliest Coronavirus has taken a lot of lives and has already wreaked havoc on the smartphone industry as well.





OnePlus 8 Pro will likely offer IP68 water and dust resistance. Recently, a render and some alleged specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro surfaced online. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a vertical quad-camera setup and will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The phone will run Android 10 and it will be fueled by 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

OnePlus 8 will come with triple camera setup of 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel. It will feature 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will run OxygenOS based Android 10.

Advertisement