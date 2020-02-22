  • 12:23 Feb 22, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 to launch at online and offline events this year

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2020 11:41 am

Latest News

Earlier it was reported that OnePlus is not holding a physical launch event for the OnePlus 8 and it will rather arrange an online-only event.
Advertisement

OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in late March or April. Now it has been reported that OnePlus 8 launch event will be held at online as well as offline event this year.

In a statement to 9to5Google, OnePlus denied that an offline launch event was cancelled due to coronavirus. The company said "Reports of cancelling an offline launch event due to coronavirus are false. OnePlus has a history of hosting online and offline events, globally."

Due to Coronavirus, it was earlier reported that OnePlus is not holding a physical launch event for the OnePlus 8 and it will rather arrange an online-only event. The deadliest Coronavirus has taken a lot of lives and has already wreaked havoc on the smartphone industry as well.


OnePlus 8 Pro will likely offer IP68 water and dust resistance. Recently, a render and some alleged specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro surfaced online.  The phone will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a vertical quad-camera setup and will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The phone will run Android 10 and it will be fueled by 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

 

OnePlus 8 will come with triple camera setup of 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel. It will feature 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will run OxygenOS based Android 10.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro to reportedly launch in late March or April

OnePlus 8 Pro render and key specs leaked

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OnePlus 8 Pro could sport IP68 water and dust resistance

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G receives WiFi certification

Samsung Galaxy A70 now receiving Android 10 update

Top 10 features of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Should you buy it (or not)!

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Camon 15 Pro: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies