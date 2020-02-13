  • 13:07 Feb 13, 2020

OnePlus 8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 13, 2020 11:27 am

OnePlus 8 is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.
OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in late March or April. The OnePlus 8 series is said to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones. Now OnePlus 8 has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing has revealed few specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

 

The GeekBench listing, via MySmartPrice shows that the OnePlus 8 is powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will feature 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box likely with the with Oxygen OS on top of it. A device named OnePlus “Galilei IN2025” was spotted on the listing site.

OnePlus 8 is likely to be made available in more RAM and storage options when it launches. The phone has scored a single-core score of 4276 and multi-core score or 12541.

OnePlus 8

As per an earlier report, OnePlus 8 will come with triple camera setup of 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel. It will feature 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will run OxygenOS based Android 10.

 

OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a vertical quad-camera setup and will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The phone will run Android 10 and it will be fueled by 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

 

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come in a new green colour variant. The new colour option will be an addition to Blue and Black colours that the company offers on its current lineup. The company recently announced its 120Hz display technology, which is expected to feature in OnePlus 8 Pro.

 

