OnePlus 8 series sale date postponed in India due to production issues

OnePlus 8 will be available for sale on May 29 in limited quantities at 12 PM via Amazon India, OnePlus own online store as well as from offline select retail stores.

Advertisement

OnePlus had announced the pricing and availability of its OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8 was available in its first sale on May 18. Now, one day prior to the sale, the company has postponed the sales of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro due to production issues.



“Although we were looking to have 29th May as our open sales date for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G, due to unforeseen circumstances, our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Because of this, we had to reschedule our date for open sales in India. But we’re happy to let you know that production is already back up and running,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said in a blog post.



In the same forum post, he says that production of the OnePlus 8 series has resumed at the facility and that they will announce the revised sales schedule for both the devices very soon. He also confirmed that there would be a limited sale for the OnePlus 8 5G across online and offline channels at 12 PM on May 29, 2020.



So OnePlus 8 will be available for sale on May 29 in limited quantities at 12 PM via Amazon India, OnePlus own online store as well as from offline select retail stores.



The new sales schedule for the full OnePlus 8 Series 5G lineup OnePlus 8 5G and the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be out soon.



However, customers who pre-booked OnePlus 8 Series 5G on Amazon.in and OnePlus stores can purchase devices as and when stocks are available.



We expect the postponement in the sale might be due to Oppo suspending its Greater Noida factory operations after six workers tested COVID-19 positive. This is, reportedly, to be the same factory where OnePlus assembles its phones.



The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. The base OnePlus 8 version is exclusive to Amazon. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999.



The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999.



OnePlus 8 comes in three colours like Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. OnePlus 8 Pro colour variants are Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue.