OnePlus 8 to be available for sale today at 2PM via Amazon

OnePlus 8 will be going for sale today at 2PM on e-commerce site, Amazon.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 will be going for sale today at 2PM on e-commerce site, Amazon. OnePlus revealed the Indian pricing for the OnePlus 8 series but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the sale could not be commenced in India.



OnePlus 8 comes in three vraiants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999, and Rs 49,999 respectively. The OnePlus 8 comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black colours. Notably, the 12GB + 256GB variant is available in all three colours, the 8GB + 128GB is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is available in only Glacial Green.



The sale offers include flat Rs 2,000 off on transactions made through SBI cards. Additionally, the company is also offering Rs 1,000 Amazon Payback for the pre-book customers. The phone can be purchased with up to 12 months of no cost EMI through all major banks. There is also benefits for Jio customers worth Rs 6,000.



OnePlus 8 comes with 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging that can charge the phone from 1% to 50% in just 22 minutes. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.



The phone features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens. It runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0