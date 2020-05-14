OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro to go on sale in India on May 29

OnePlus 8 comes in three colours like Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. OnePlus 8 Pro colour variants are Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue.

OnePlus has now finally announced that ist flagship OnePlus 8 series will go on the first sale in India starting from May 29. OnePlus revealed the Indian pricing for the OnePlus 8 series but dur to COVID-19 pandemic, the sale could not be commeneced in India.



The company has announced the sale date in a post on the Red Cable Club community. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be sold on Amazon, OnePlus India site and across retail stores in India.



The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999. The base OnePlus 8 version is exclusive to Amazon. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999.



The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999.



Launch offers include Rs 3,000 instant discount on the 8 Pro and Rs2,000 instant discount on the 8 on buing using SBI credit cards, up to 12 months no-cost EMI on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in if you purchase using popular bank debit and credit cards, or across all retail channels with SBI credit cards. OnePlus will also offer an opportunity for buyers to purchase the phonse at one-third of the value, while paying the remaining amount in low-cost EMIs for 12 months. OnePlus is partnering with Bajaj Finance for this scheme. Finally, Red Cable Club members get 10% off the screen protection plan.



In addition to the phones, there is also pop Up Bundle for both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices. The pop-up box comes with Bullets Wireless Z (black) and back covers. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box costs Rs 1,000 extra than the retail prices of the smartphones.



The OnePlus 8 pop-up box includes OnePlus 8 8GB + 128GB phone, a pair of Bullets Wireless Z (black) earphones, a Cyan Bumper Case and a Nylon Bumper Case at Rs 45,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box will also include the 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone in Onyx Black or Glacial Green colours, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (black) earphones, and Cyan Karbon bumper cases priced at 60,999.



OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU.



The OnePlus 8 comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T and runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens.