Oppo suspends Greater Noida factory operations after six workers tested COVID-19 positive

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 1:50 pm

The factory resumed its operations on May 8 after MHA guidelines.
Oppo has suspended the operations of its Greater Noida factory after six of the company employees tested positive for the Coronavirus. The factory resumed its operations on May 8 after MHA guidelines. 

 

The company says six of its employees were found COVID-19 positive leading to which the operations were suspended in the factory. "As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited," Oppo India said in a statement.

 

The company further said that it will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office and it will ensure all safety protocols are followed. The brand says that it is taking “stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises”.

 

Previously, the brand revealed that it has resumed manufacturing facility operations on May 08, 2020, with 30 per cent workforce following the MHA. The company also revealed that it will distribute masks to its employees and their family. The workforce is also engaged in the production of masks with specially procured equipment. OPPO will be distributing the masks free of cost among the OPPO employees and their family members.

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it will launch Oppo Find X2 series in India soon. The company has revealed this information on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen. The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.” This means that the company will introduce Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphones in the country pretty soon. Furthermore, the brand has also revealed that the upcoming smartphones will be Amazon exclusive.

 

