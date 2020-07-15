Advertisement

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now receiving Android 11 Developer Preview 2

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 12:26 pm

OnePlus earlier announced the launch of the first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Programme for the OnePlus 8 series
OnePlus has released the second Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The company is calling this Android 11 Developer Preview 2 for both smartphones.

This comes after OnePlus earlier announced the launch of the first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Programme for the OnePlus 8 series.

The new beta build comes with known issues listed below:


1. All data will be cleared while flashing the build
2. Certain UI screens look less than desirable
3. Some camera functions are not available
4. Some apps may not function as expected
5. System stability issues


With this, users can test the latest Android 11 Beta build on their latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The company notes that this build of Android 11 is best suited for developers and other early adopters, as it is still in an early stage of development. The company further said that it does not recommend flashing ROM if a user has little to no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs, or if you expect to use the device as a daily driver.

The company says that the latest build is are only for the OnePlus 8 series. Please make sure the battery level is above 30% and a minimum 3GB of storage space is available. The OnePlus 8 carrier devices are not compatible with the Developer Preview builds.

To recall, earlier Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Programme for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro listed known issues. These include All data will be cleared while flashing the build, Face unlock is unavailable, Google Assistant ("OK Google") does not work, Video calling does not work and more.

 

The latest beta version of Android 11 focuses on three key themes: People, Controls and Privacy. Starting with People, the company says that it is making Android more people-centric and expressive. Coming to Controls, Google says that the latest Android version will help users control all the smart devices in one space. The company has revealed that with Android 11, users will get even more control over sensitive permissions and it is working to keep devices more secure through faster updates.

