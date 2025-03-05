One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, S23 Series, Tab S10 Series, Galaxy A55 5G to Roll Out This Month

Samsung has finally announced the rollout of One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy A55 5G which will begin later this month. Samsung has also confirmed the official rollout timeline of One UI 7 for older devices and it stands in line with one of the recently leaked schedules.

According to a blog post, the One UI 7 beta program will be available for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in India, Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. starting from March 6, rolling out to more devices within the month including Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series and A55. Users can apply to join the beta program via Samsung Members.

Official update of One UI 7 will be available within April, said Samsung. While the company denied the leak of the stable rollout schedule, the statement it has now made seems to be line with that schedule. As per the report, the rollout schedule of One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 series and more are as follows:

Galaxy S Series:

S24 series: 18th April

S24 FE: 18th April

S23 series: 25th April

S23 FE: 16th May

S22 series: 16th May

S21 series and S21 FE: 23rd May

Galaxy Z Series:

Z6 series: 18th April

Z5 series: 25th April

Z4 series: 16th May

Z3 series: 23rd May

Galaxy A Series:

A53/A33: 23rd May

A54: 25th April

A34: 16th May

Samsung has stated multiple reasons for the delayed rollout of One UI 7 compared to the previous versions of One UI which have been relatively quick. As per the company, One UI 7 has taken years to develop and needs further optimisation to work in a stable manner post the rollout so to prevent any major bugs.