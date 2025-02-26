One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series, S23 Series, and More, Coming in April 2025: Leak

Samsung has been facing a major delay in the One UI 7 rollout for its older devices and as per a new leak, things still aren’t looking good. The leak suggests that One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, and more of Samsung devices, will be coming in April this year.

A leak has been circulating on X and the user who posted it, wrote, “Samsung Romania confirmed while on Zoom Meeting for S25 series workshop the update schedule for One UI 7 and Android 15.” As per the leak, the rollout schedule of One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 series and more are as follows:

Galaxy S Series:

S24 series: 18th April

S24 FE: 18th April

S23 series: 25th April

S23 FE: 16th May

S22 series: 16th May

S21 series and S21 FE: 23rd May

Galaxy Z Series:

Z6 series: 18th April

Z5 series: 25th April

Z4 series: 16th May

Z3 series: 23rd May

Galaxy A Series:

A54: 25th April

A34: 16th May

A53/A33: 23rd May

As you could notice, some devices such as the Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, and many more, are missing from this list but it is possible the rollout for these devices could take place in April itself.

If this schedule is indeed the correct one, One UI 7 rollout is still nearly two months away which is a major bummer considering most other brands are nearing completion of Android 15 rollout for their devices, such as OnePlus, Vivo, Nothing, Oppo, and more. Samsung may need to buck up and increase the rollout speed if they don’t want fans to lose faith and trust in the brand, and especially the prevent their reputation of releasing timely updates from getting hampered which Samsung has built over the years.