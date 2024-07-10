Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 1st Impression: AI Takes Front Seat

Samsung just unveiled its next lineup of foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As we got to spend some time with Z Flip 6, here are our first impressions about the device and what all it brings to the table. Not only the hardware of the Flip 6 has changed over the Flip 5, but the software too, has received a good amount of attention from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available in two models including 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively. The device will go on sale via Samsung’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading offline and online retailers.

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a cashback of Rs 8000 on HDFC Bank cards along with 9 months no-cost bank EMI or an Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8,000 along with upto 9 months of no cost EMI.

Existing Samsung flagship smartphone customers can choose to avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 15,000. All customers who pre order Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance wherein they will get an industry-first two screen/parts replacements at Rs 999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has refined hardware over the Flip 5, with the sides having a matte finish. Not only that, but these are now also flatter than before, resulting in better grip. The switch from a glossy finish to the matte one not only makes the device feel more premium in hand, but gives it a more premium look as well. The hinge now feels much smoother while folding or unfolding the device without any tensions during the process.

The buttons and ports placement remain the same as the Z Flip 5. While we can’t comment on the performance of the handset just yet due to our brief time with the handset, we can say that it shouldn’t be a problem, considering its powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor. Moreover, the Flip, for the first time, gets 12GB of RAM, a significant bump from 8GB on previous generations.

As for the software, the handset runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14. Over the previous Galaxy AI features which debuted earlier this year, Samsung has introduced newer ones, such as a new Interpreter mode, Photo Assist features, along with the ability to turn any of your photos in various designs, such as 3D cartoons, painted art, and more.

Making the most out of the cover display, there’s a feature that’ll automatically suggest you a layout for your Lock Screen based on the wallpaper you have set.

In addition to the improved performance and software, the Flip 6 also gets a vapour chamber for the first time that will be able to handle thermals more efficiently. The primary camera sensor has also been upgraded from a 12MP sensor to a 50MP sensor.

The ultra-wide angle sensor remains the same as before. With the new Auto Zoom, FlexCam automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. The night capturing feature is now also available in-app on Instagram, aside from being inside the camera app.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also gets a bigger 4000mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy S24. Samsung promises much more efficient and longer runtime than what you got with the Flip 5.