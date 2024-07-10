Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 First Impression: What’s New?

Samsung has introduced the next generation of foldables in its Z Fold lineup with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The new foldable has subtle redesigned elements compared to the last three generations and features an improved hinge, more powerful hardware, and new AI features. Here are our first impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in three models including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB, priced at Rs 1,64,999, Rs 1,76,999, and Rs 2,00,999, respectively. The device will go on sale via Samsung’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading offline and online retailers. It can be availed in colours like Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink. The pre-orders for the device are now live.

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a cashback of Rs 8000 on HDFC Bank cards along with 9 months no-cost bank EMI or an Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8,000 along with upto 9 months of no cost EMI.

Existing Samsung flagship smartphone customers can choose to avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 15,000. All customers who pre order Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance wherein they will get an industry-first two screen/parts replacements at Rs 999.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a major redesign over its predecessors. The Fold 6 now has a flatter frame made up of Samsung’s improved Armor Aluminium. The frame gets a matte finish, departing from the glossy one on the Flip 5. The cover display is now also slightly bigger with a minor change in the aspect ratio as well.

Based on our brief usage time with it, we’d say that it’s not a major difference over the Fold 5 or the Fold 4, but making it a little wider allows for better fitting of the on-screen content. The corners are now sharper than before, notably curved on the Fold 3, Fold 4, and Fold 5. As for the hinge, it feels fluid and can hold one-half of the device at any angle.

The display, both the cover and the main one, looked good at first glance. They were sharp, vivid, and were impressively responsive. As for the crease, we couldn’t notice any changes to make it less noticeable.

Aside from the hardware, Samsung has also refined the software experience with One UI 6.1.1. It gets a newly embedded transcript feature that enables transcription, translation and summarizing of voice recordings directly in Notes. Texts in PDF files can be translated and overlaid through the PDF overlay translation feature in Notes – and it even supports text in images and graphs.

A newly added Composer from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps. For social media in particular, the Composer creates text that reflects your tone by analyzing previous posts.

The S Pen experience has also been improved, thanks to Galaxy AI. An all-new Sketch to Image feature allows you to create more sophisticated art pieces by generating image options when you simply sketch or draw on the photos in the Gallery or Note screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers an upgraded gaming experience as well. It packs a 1.6x larger vapour chamber for the ability to game for longer. Further, it also supports Ray Tracing. Other AI features on the Fold 6 include an AI-powered ProVisual Engine, Live Translate, Portrait Studio, and more.

The battery and camera Sensors on the Fold 6 remain the same as those on the Fold 5. We’ll explore these details in the full review, so stay tuned.