Ola S1 Pro, S1 Electric scooters launched in India

Ola finally unveiled its Electric scooters on Sunday in India. The models include the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro. The scooters have been priced competitively as these e-scooters go head to head with traditional petrol-powered bikes. The S1 Pro has a claimed range of 181 kms on a single charge.

The pricing of the scooters depends on each market where it is sold. In Delhi, the Ola electric scooter S1 comes at a price of Rs 85,099. But in Gujarat, it comes with the cheapest price tag of Rs 79,999. Talking about the S1 Pro, it is available at a price tag of Rs 1,29,999 for most markets. In Delhi however, it costs Rs Rs 1,10,149.

The S1 comes in five different colours including white, yellow, blue, black and red. The S1 Pro comes in ten colours which include Red, Sky Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Navy Blue, Grey and White.

Ola Electric Scooter Features, Specifications

The Ola Electric S1 and the S1 Pro are powered by the same electric motor. It has a maximum performance of 8.5 kW and 58 Nm of maximum torque. However, the S1 can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3 seconds, while the S1 can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.6 seconds. The S1 and S1 Pro pack a 2.98 kWh and 3.97kWh batteries, respectively.

The S1 has a top speed of 90 kmph, and on the other hand the S1 Pro has a top speed of 115 kmph. The Ola S1 has a claimed range of 121 kms on a single charge. The S1 Pro has a range of 181 kms. Both of them can be charged for just 18 minutes to get a 75 km range using the fast charger. With a regular charger, the S1 can be charged 100 per cent in 4 hours 48 minutes. The S1 Pro Electric scooter by Ola can be charged 100 per cent in 6 hours 30 minutes.

Both of them have different driving modes. The Ola S1 has two riding modes, Normal and Sports. The Pro model has three riding modes – Normal, Sports and Hyper. As the S1 Pro is the top-spec variant, it gets additional features such as hill assist, voice assistant and cruise control as well. Both of them have Reverse Mode, in-built speakers, proximity sensors, and app compatibility.