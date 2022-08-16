Ola S1 Electric Scooter relaunched with a top speed of 95km/h, Ola electric car in the pipeline

Ola has relaunched its S1 electric scooter that first debuted exactly a year ago. The new Ola S1 has a battery capacity of 3KWh and has a top speed of 95km/h. It offers an ARAI range of 131km and a normal range of 101km. Further, the electric scooter also comes with software features like music, navigation, a companion app, reverse mode and more.

Ola S1 comes for Rs 99,999 (introductory ex-showroom price), which also includes FAME II subsidy and excludes state subsidies, according to the company. It will be available in Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White colour options. One can pre-reserve the scooter by paying Rs 499, and customers who avail of the early access offer will be able to make the final payment on September 1.

Meanwhile, sales for the Ola S1 will begin on September 2, and deliveries will begin on September 7. Customers can also avail of EMI offers to start at Rs 2,999, with a loan processing fee waiver, as per Ola.

Ola S1 Specifications

The Ola S1 can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and packs a 3KWh lithium-ion battery pack. It offers a top speed of 95kmph with support for a cruise mode and a reverse mode as well. Next, the scooter has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certified range of 131km, and a true range of 101km in normal mode, along with 128km in Eco mode and 90km in sports mode.

It can be charged for just 18 minutes to get a 75 km range using the fast charger. With a regular charger, the S1 can be charged 100 per cent in about 5 hours. The scooter will pack a battery which is claimed to be flame retardant and IP67 certified. The Ola S1 has front and rear disc brakes and a ‘hill hold’ feature. It is equipped with 110/70 R12 tyres, rear mono-shock suspension, and front single fork suspension.

The Ola S1 runs on MoveOS 2, offering features such as navigation, music playback, a companion app, and reverse mode. The update to MoveOS 3 will be provided around Diwali, which will add new features including moods, digital key sharing, proximity unlock, improved regen braking, and a document feature, as per the company.

Ola Electric Car, New Colour for S1 Pro

Apart from the new scooter, the company made two more announcements, including its first electric car, which will launch in 2024. Ola says that its first electric car will go from 0-100kmph within 4 seconds and will have a range of over 500km on a single charge. It also claims to deliver a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 and will feature a glass roof. It should come with support for assisted driving and features like keyless and handleless doors.

Ola also announced a new Khaki Green colour option for the Ola S1 Pro p, dubbed as Freedom Edition. As it is a limited-edition scooter, Ola will produce only 1947 units of the same. It will be priced at Rs 1,49,999. The ‘Freedom Edition’ Ola S1 Pro will be available for purchase via the Ola app.