numBer Navo Buds N1 TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Features to Know About

numBer Navo Buds N1 TWS earbuds have been launched in India with Bluetooth v5.4, USB-C charging, quad mics, and more. These sub-Rs 1,000 earbuds join the N1 series of earbuds from numBer. The first launch, Navo Buds X1, debuted on 20th February 2025 and has clocked sale of over 1 lakh units in under two months, according to the brand’s claims.

numBer Navo Buds N1: Price

The numBer Navo Buds N1 TWS Earbuds will be available in Beast Green, Bold Black, Choco Brown, Tangy Beige and Zenzy Blue, exclusively on Flipkart.com, Amazon.in and numberfc.com at an introductory price of Rs 899.

numBer Navo Buds N1: Features

The Navo Buds N1 come with a sleek metallic finish and a comfy, ergonomic design that’s built for long listening sessions, as per the brand. They support Bluetooth v5.4 and let you connect to two devices at once, so switching between your phone and laptop is super easy. Gamers will appreciate the low Latency mode with 35ms delay for smoother gameplay.

When it comes to sound, these buds pack 13mm titanium drivers that deliver punchy bass and rich audio. For calls, there’s a Quad MEMS mic setup paired with ClearVoice ENC to keep your voice clear even in noisy environments.

Battery life is another major win — you get up to 100 hours of total playtime with the charging case (at 50% volume). And if you’re in a hurry, a quick 15-minute charge via USB-C gives you around 150 minutes of use.

Other handy features include responsive touch controls, a one-button reset, voice assistant support, and customizable EQ settings. Plus, with an IPX5 rating, they can handle a bit of sweat or light rain without any issues.