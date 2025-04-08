Sony LinkBuds Fit WF-LS910N TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Sony LinkBuds Fit WF-LS910N have been announced in India as the brand’s latest TWS earbuds meant for wearing with comfort during exercises. The new earbuds come with features like the newly developed Fitting Supporters and Earbud Tips, along with noise cancelling, LDAC codec support and more.

Sony LinkBuds Fit WF-LS910N: Price, Availability

The Sony LinkBuds Fit WF-LS910N earbuds are priced at Rs 18,990 in India and are available in green, black, and white colours on Amazon India. Buyers get a free Sony SRS-XB100 portable speaker as a part of a limited-time offer.

Sony LinkBuds Fit WF-LS910N: Features

Sony’s latest earbuds pack a bunch of smart features to level up your listening. They come with Noise Cancelling and an Ambient Sound Mode that automatically adjusts based on your surroundings. Sony says multiple microphones and the powerful Integrated Processor V2 work together to fine-tune noise cancellation in real time.

Plus, Adaptive Sound Control uses AI to learn your routines and locations, so it can tweak settings on the fly. Bluetooth 5.3 keeps the connection solid and lag-free. You can also use Sony’s Sound Connect App to further customise the audio signature and other features.

Under the hood, there’s an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X that delivers rich vocals and crisp sound. These buds also support High-Resolution Audio Wireless with LDAC, which sends about three times more data than standard Bluetooth for better quality. Compressed tracks get a boost too, thanks to DSEE Extreme upscaling. And if you take a lot of calls, Precise Voice Pickup tech—trained on over 500 million voice samples—helps your voice cut through the noise.

The case has been redesigned too, with a smooth, easy-open design and a marbled look in Black, White, or Green. It’s made from recycled plastic, same as the earbuds, as part of Sony’s goal to go zero-footprint by 2050. Even the packaging skips the plastic.

Gamers get a treat with spatial sound powered by head-tracking tech, which syncs audio with gameplay in supported titles like Niantic’s Ingress. The earbuds also support 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos through the Sony Connect app, which customizes the sound based on your ear shape.

You can control the playback through the earbuds with taps, or even just tap near your ear with the Wide Area Tap feature. There’s also Auto Play based on your daily habits and hands-free help from Google Assistant or Alexa. Battery-wise, you get around 5.5 hours on a full charge, and the case bumps that up to 21 hours total. They’re also IPX4-rated, so sweat and splashes are no big deal.