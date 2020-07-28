Nubia Red Magic TWS gaming earphones revealed

Dubbed as Nubia Reg Magic TWS gaming earphones, it comes loaded with a host of new features.

The gaming earphones has been launched in China, though details about pricing availability is not known at the moment. Ni Fei, President of Nubia, announced the arrival of the latest gaming earphones. The company has revealed that the earphones come with 39ms latency, which is a good thing as people will enjoy a seamless experience while gaming. The earphones also come with LED lights on the charging case, which adds some gaming-centric look. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming gaming earphones from Nubia.

Meanwhile, the company introduced the Red Magic 5G Lite smartphone in China. Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. The Red Magic 5G Lite has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite sports a quad rear camera setup with 48 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 12 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.

The phone has dual touch game trigger keys for gaming. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm and it weighs 215 grams.