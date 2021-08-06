Now you can pre-reserve upcoming Galaxy flagship ahead of launch on August 11

Samsung will unfold the new generation of Galaxy devices at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on August 11. Now ahead of the launch, Samsung has started pre-reserve for upcoming Galaxy flagships in India from today.

The event will be live streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung Global web portal starting at 7:30 pm (IST). The brand will be launching Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 are also going to be launched at the same event.

Samsung Pre-Reserve

Customers in India can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of INR 2000 on Samsung India’s e-Store or Samsung Shop App.

According to Samsung, customers making the pre-reservation will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which entitles customers to get a Smart tag worth INR 2699 for free when they pre book the device. When the customer pre-books the device later, the token amount of INR 2000 will be adjusted against the device price.

As per a recent leak, Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced at EUR 2,009 (roughly Rs. 1.77 lakh) for the 256GB model. The 512GB model is said to priced at EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1.85 lakh) for the 512GB model.

Further for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at EUR 1,029 (roughly Rs. 90,800). The 8GB + 256GB model, on the other hand, is said to cost EUR 1,109 (roughly Rs. 97,800). However, the official pricing details of the two foldable phones are yet to be announced.

The pricing details of the upcoming smartwatches were also leaked online. As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm dial variant will be priced at EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 27,300). The base variant with the 40mm dial will cost you EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,500).

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, will be priced EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 42mm dial model. The 46mm dial variant is said to cost EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 36,100).