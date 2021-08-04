Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic prices leaked ahead of August 11 launch

Samsung has already officially scheduled Samsung Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on August 11. The brand will be launching Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches at the event. Now ahead of the launch, the pricing has been tipped for both smartwatches.

Galaxy Watch 4 Pricing

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked the pricing details of the upcoming smartwatches on his Twitter handle. As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm dial variant will be priced at EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 27,300). The base variant with the 40mm dial will cost you EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,500).

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, will be priced EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 42mm dial model. The 46mm dial variant is said to cost EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 36,100).

Leaked Specs

Earlier this week, key specifications of the two forthcoming Samsung smartwatches were leaked online. These smartwatches will run Google Android Wear OS with One UI Watch 3.5 on top of it. In addition, the resolution will be 450 x 450 pixels on all watches, along with a Super AMOLED panel and Gorilla Glass DX protection.

They will be powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 chip paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Connectivity options on both of them include dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and 4G LTE optional. You will be able to sync it with your smartphone and as it will support notifications reply, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and more.

For health tracking, you get a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitor. The watches are MIL-STD-810G certified with 5 ATM, IP68 certification. There’s a rotating bezel on the Watch4 Classic models. The vanilla Watch4 will have a sportier look. The smaller variants have a 247mAh battery, while the bigger models have a 361mAh battery cell.

Apart from these smartwatches, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Buds 2 at the same event.



Pricing details for the foldable smartphones also leaked recently. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced at EUR 2,009 (roughly Rs. 1.77 lakh) for the 256GB model. The 512GB model is priced at EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1.85 lakh) for the 512GB model.

Further for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing, the leak reveals that the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at EUR 1,029 (roughly Rs. 90,800). The 8GB + 256GB model, on the other hand, is said to cost EUR 1,109 (roughly Rs. 97,800).