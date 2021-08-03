Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Pre-Orders begin in India, price leaked

Samsung has already officially scheduled Samsung Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on August 11. The brand will be launching Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing has been tipped once again.

Meanwhile, the pre-orders for the upcoming Samsung foldable phones have begun in India. Many Samsung offline retailers are also accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3.

A multi-mobile retail store called Cellular World has started taking pre-orders for the upcoming Samsung foldable phones.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Pricing

As per the leak from tipster Snoopy (@snoopytech) on Twitter, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced at EUR 2,009 (roughly Rs. 1.77 lakh) for the 256GB model. The 512GB model is said to priced at EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1.85 lakh) for the 512GB model.

Further for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing, the leak reveals that the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at EUR 1,029 (roughly Rs. 90,800). The 8GB + 256GB model, on the other hand, is said to cost EUR 1,109 (roughly Rs. 97,800). However, the official pricing details of the two foldable phones are yet to be announced.

As per another report, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India will be around Rs 1,35,000 with MRP of Rs 1,49,990. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000.

Rumoured Specs

As per earlier leaks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone could come with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that could measure between 6.7 – 6.9-inches. It could have a triple camera setup with three 12MP shooters. In addition, the phone may feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

As for the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch display. It is rumoured to pack Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is said to feature a dual 12MP camera on the rear side. It might launch in Black, Purple, Olive Green, and White colour options.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 at the same event.

The watch will have a rotating bezel as per the leak. It should run on the new Wear OS software born out of Samsung’s and Google’s partnership. In addition, the TWS earbuds could feature ANC. It will be available in white, purple and green colours.