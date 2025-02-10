Nothing to Manufacture Nothing Phone (3a) Series in India

London-based technology company Nothing, has announced that its latest upcoming smartphones, the Nothing Phone (3a) Series, is being manufactured locally in India. “This aligns with the company’s commitment to harnessing India’s rich manufacturing ecosystem, investing in the local economy, and fostering technological innovation,” said the company.

Nothing notes that it has significantly contributed to job creation, with over 500 employees in their factory in Chennai, where the Phone (3a) Series is being manufactured, with 95% of the employees being women. This facility is central to the production of the Nothing Phone (3a) Series, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to local manufacturing.

Aside from the announcement of manufacturing of Nothing Phone (3a) series in India, the brand reiterated that it operates five exclusive service centers in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, along with five priority desks and 300 multi-brand service centres. Additionally, Nothing’s retail presence has expanded from 2,000 stores at the beginning of last year to 7,000 stores currently, further solidifying its position as a key player in the Indian smartphone landscape.

As for the Phone (3a) series, the devices are set to launch on March 4. The Nothing Phone (3a) series storage variants have also leaked before, suggesting the (3a) will be available in two variants, where the first will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The second model will include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 5G will arrive in a single model only, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Other leaks suggest that the Phone (3a) will come with a bigger 6.8-inch panel compared to Phone (2a)’s 6.7-inch display. Then, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, have a triple camera setup including two 50MP cameras for primary and telephoto lens paired with an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP selfie camera. It could be backed up by the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Phone (2a). It could run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15.