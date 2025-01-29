Nothing Phone (3a) Specs Leak Suggests Notable Camera Upgrades Over Phone (2a)

Nothing’s Phone (2a) was one of its successful smartphones from 2024 and the brand is seemingly ready with its successor. As the company prepares for the March 4 launch, a new Nothing Phone (3a) specs leak may have spilled beans on what’s to come on that date. Here are the details and a potential teaser from Nothing as well.

Nothing has stuck to a dual camera setup on all its smartphones till now, with most of them including a primary and an ultra-wide sensor while the CMF phone has a depth sensor instead of the ultra-wide. Now, Nothing may be bringing a telephoto sensor to its phone lineup for the first time, and may have also teased it through an X post.

A short video from Nothing briefly zooms in on Carl Pei showing a reflection of ‘Launch 4 March’ on his sunglasses, with a noticeable shift in viewfinder as the phone switches lenses about halfway through. The exact transition point is unclear, but it appears to happen around 2-3x zoom. While this could be from the Nothing Phone (3), it’s looking more likely that it’s for the Nothing Phone (3a) instead.

As for the Nothing Phone (3a) specs leak, it suggests that the device will pack a bigger 6.8-inch panel compared to Phone (2a)’s 6.7-inch display. Then, it will be powered by thw Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, have a triple camera setup including two 50MP cameras for primary and telephoto lens paired with an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP selfie camera. It could be backed up by the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Phone (2a). It could run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15.

There’s no word on the leaked Nothing Phone (3a) Plus model but it may also arrive alongside the Phone (3a) or it may debut later in the year. The Phone (2a) did well in most of our tests during its review and we feel the Phone (3a) may deliver well on all fronts if priced correctly.