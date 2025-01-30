Nothing Phone (3a) Series Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked

Nothing Phone (3a) Series storage variants and colour options have leaked. The leak also confirms that there’s going to be a Nothing Phone (3a) as well as a Nothing Phone (3a) Pro that will comprise the series. There isn’t a Nothing Phone (3a) Plus that exists, unlike some previous leaks had suggested.

Coming from Android Headlines, the Nothing Phone (3a) series will seemingly arrive on March 4 for when the company has also scheduled a launch event. In addition, the Nothing Phone (3a) series storage variants have also leaked, suggesting the (3a) will be available in two variants, where the first will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The second model will include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 5G will arrive in a single model only, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Nothing Phone (3a) 5G and the Phone (3a) Pro 5G will be available in a black shade. The (3a) will also be available in a White model, while the Pro 5G variant will come in a Gray model.

Some details of the Phone (3a) have already been leaked, suggesting it will come with a bigger 6.8-inch panel compared to Phone (2a)’s 6.7-inch display. Then, it will be powered by thw Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, have a triple camera setup including two 50MP cameras for primary and telephoto lens paired with an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP selfie camera. It could be backed up by the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Phone (2a). It could run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15.

Nothing likely also teased the presence of the telephoto sensor via a short video that briefly zooms in on Carl Pei showing a reflection of ‘Launch 4 March’ on his sunglasses, with a noticeable shift in viewfinder as the phone switches lenses about halfway through.