Is Nothing Phone (2a) coming?

Nothing has launched two smartphones so far, with one being a mid-ranger and the other one coming close to the flagship segment. However, it seems like the brand isn’t giving up on the mid-range segment just yet, as it could be readying a new smartphone called the Nothing Phone 2a, according to a new leak.

The leak comes from a tipster on X (formerly Twitter) who goes by the name of Sanju Choudhary. According to a screenshot he shared, one can notice the model number of the upcoming Nothing device, which is AIN142, while the moniker is Nothing Phone (2a).

The leak also contains a blurry image of the said Phone (2a), where one can observe how its design resembles that of the Nothing Phone (1). It has the same glyph lighting setup along with dual rear cameras. Choudhary says that he couldn’t confirm the phone’s processor. He can confirm that the device packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel and a centrally aligned punch-hole on the front for the selfie camera.

Going by the looks of it, the Nothing Phone (2a) could be a watered-down version of the Phone (2) but could be positioned above the Phone (1). It may pack a Snapdragon 7 Gen series chipset, possibly the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 or the newly unveiled Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which would beat the Snapdragon 778G+.

Besides the Phone (2a), a recent report suggests that the Nothing is also working on a new pair of earbuds, and it could be none other than the Nothing Ear (3). According to the leak, nothing will launch the ear (3) TWS earbuds in January 2024.