One UI 6.1: Samsung to borrow Google’s Generative AI Wallpaper feature and more

Google recently borrowed a feature from Samsung in its December 2023 Feature drop update for Pixel smartphones, and it was Repair Mode. Now, Samsung plans to do the same in its upcoming One UI 6.1 update, where the feature in concern is Google’s Generative AI Wallpaper feature, which it introduced with the Pixel 8 series.

One UI 6.1: What to expect?

Tipster Benit Bruhner Pro has leaked several One UI 6.1 features and posted their screenshots on X (formerly Twitter). Among those leaked One UI 6.1 features is a Generative AI-based wallpaper generator, which can create wallpapers based on the user’s prompt. The feature works similar to how it does in Pixel 8 series. Users will have the option to input subject’s name and the background’s name, and the feature will generate a wallpaper based on the description given by the use. The lock screen will also have the option to add portrait and weather effects.

Not only that, but the tipster claims that the feature is leveraging Google’s Proprietary AI technology, as a Google account is required to run it. Next, One UI 6.1 is also supposed to bring updates to the Gallery app, where you can relocate objects in an image to another image by dragging and dropping. Then, it will also offer the ability to fill in the background for a photo beyond its borders.

Samsung Notes will include a function to condense lengthy notes into user-friendly bullet points and automatically format handwritten notes once transformed into text. Next, there’ll be a Voice Focus feature so you can turn it on during calls for clearer voice from your end. In addition, it will include a new Adaptive Protection feature for a battery that charges the phone’s battery to 80% and resumes charging up to 100% just before the user wakes up. The Maximum Protection feature charges the battery only up to 80%, compared to the current threshold limit available on Samsung devices, which is 85%.

So these were the features that the tipster leaked. We feel that Samsung is catching up quickly to its competitors by bringing AI-powered features to its smartphones. In other related news, Galaxy S23 Ultra’s latest test firmware (S918NKSU2ZWX2) has been identified on Samsung’s servers. Given the stable One UI 6 update is already live for the Galaxy S23 series, it is possible that the new test firmware is built upon One UI 6.1. In other words, Samsung seems to be already testing the update on its current flagship phones.