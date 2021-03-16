HMD Global schedules an event on April 8, likely to launch new Nokia smartphones

It is expected that the company will be unveiling the Nokia X10 and X20 5G smartphones along with Nokia G10.

HMD Global has announced that it has scheduled an event on April 8. The company has sent out media invites for the launch event in which it is expected to unveil new Nokia smartphones.



The launch event will begin at 3:00 pm GMT (8:30 pm IST) on April 8, 2021. The invite mentions hashtag #LoveTrustKeep along with the date and a man looking at the pine trees. It however does not reveal the name of the smartphones to be unveiled at the event. It only mentions the date for the event.



It is expected that the company will be unveiling the Nokia X10 and X20 5G smartphones. Apart from that, the company is also expected to launch the Nokia G10 with the model number TA-1334 at the event.



As per leaks, the Nokia G10 will feature a massive 6.4-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will be coupled with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage with an option to expand via microSD.



The G10 will pack a quad-camera setup made with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front for selfies, and a LED flash on the rear side.



The phone is said to run Android 11 out of the box and will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery which will also have support for 10W fast-charging. The G10 will also come with dual SIM support.



