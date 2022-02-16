Nokia Go Earbuds2+ and Earbuds 2 Pro announced with up to 24h total playback time

Along with the launch of Nokia G11 and G21 smartphones, HMD Global also announced the Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Earbuds 2 Pro TWS earbuds.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Earbuds 2 Pro are priced at $39.99 (approx. Rs 3,010) and $44.99 (approx. Rs 3,385) respectively. They come in Black and White colour variants. They are already rolling out in several countries globally.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Earbuds 2 Pro Features

Both the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity with Fast Pair support with a distance of up to 10m. Further, the earbuds are equipped with 10 mm audio drivers for rich and clear sound.

The environmental noise cancellation (ENC) eliminates the background noise for great voice clarity in calls. They come with IPX4 certification for protection against moisture and dust. So they can also be used during workout sessions.

The earbuds also feature touch controls for music, voice assistant and calls. The Nokia Go Earbuds Pro comes with low latency gaming and video mode.

On the battery front, these pack a 40mAh. According to the company, the 300 mAh charging case offers a total 24-hours of playtime.

Nokia G11

Meanwhile, the Nokia G11 is priced at £119 which is approx. Rs 12,190 with 3GB/32GB storage. It comes in Charcoal and Ice colours. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. Further the phone also has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC with 3 GB of RAM.

The phone packs a triple camera setup on the rear. This consists of a 13MP primary shooter paired with two 2MP shooters each for macro and depth shots. And on the front, it has the 8MP sensor for selfies. It packs a 5050mAh battery with 18W charging support (10W default charger inbox). The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.