Nokia G11 announced with 50MP triple cameras, 5050mAh battery

Nokia G11 smartphone has been announced in the European market and the device comes with Android 11 OS.

By Meenu Rana
  • Nokia G11 makes its debut
  • The phone has 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of storage
  • It includes Google Assistant key

Alongwith the launch of Nokia G21, Nokia has launched Nokia G11 smartphone in Europe. The device has a Unisoc T606 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and a 5050mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Nokia G11 Price

The Nokia G11 is priced at £119 which is approx. Rs 12,190 with 3GB/32GB storage. It comes in Charcoal and Ice colours colours.

Specifications

The Nokia G11 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. Futher the phone also has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC with 3 GB of RAM.

The phone comes with 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB with a micro sd card.

For the camera, the phone packs a triple camera setup on the rear. This consists of a 13MP primary shooter paired with two 2MP shooters each for macro and depth shots. And on the front, it has the 8MP sensor for selfies.

The Nokia G11 packs a 5050mAh battery with 18W charging support (10W default charger inbox). The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5G dual band), USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC (In selected markets only).

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In addition, the phone also has Google Assistant key. It measures 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5mm and the weight is 189 grams.

 

