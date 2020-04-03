  • 18:13 Apr 03, 2020

Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.2 and more price hiked in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 03, 2020 4:08 pm

Latest News

The brand has increased the price of its full range of smartphones and features phones in the country.
HMD Global recently announced the price hike on its budget smartphone, the Nokia 2.3, due to an increase in GST on smartphones. Now, the brand has increased the price of its full range of smartphones and features phones in the country. 

 

To start with its smartphones, the Nokia 9 Pureview is now priced at Rs 52,677, against its original price of Rs 49,999. The Nokia 7.2 is now available at Rs 18,016 for 6GB RAM variant and Rs 16,330 for 4GB RAM option. The Nokia 6.2 is priced now available at a price of Rs 13,168. 

 

Nokia 7.1 is available at Rs 13,695, while the Nokia 5.1 Plus is now priced at Rs 11,166. Nokia 3.2 is available at Rs 8,428, while the Nokia 4.2 is priced at Rs 10,008. The Nokia 2.2 is now priced at Rs 6,320. Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 3.1 Plus are now priced at Rs 8,428 and Rs 10,534 respectively. 

 

Coming to feature phones, the Nokia 3310 dual SIM is priced at Rs 3,488, Nokia 8810 4G feature phone is priced at Rs 3,160, Nokia 216 for Rs 2,633, Nokia 150 for Rs 2,053, Nokia 110 for 1,684, Nokia 106 for Rs 1,316 and Nokia 105 for Rs 1,053.

 

Previously, the Nokia 2.3 price was also hiked. With the increase in GST on smartphones from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, HMD Global has raised the price of Nokia 2.3 to Rs 7,585, as well. Previously priced at Rs 7,199, the Nokia 2.3 will now be available across leading retail outlets and partners like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG at a recommended best buy price of Rs 7,585 for the 2GB/32GB variant. It comes in Cyan Green, Sandal, and Charcoal colours.

 

