Nokia 2.3 price hiked in India, available with additional 1-year replacement guarantee

With the increase in GST on smartphones from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, HMD Global has raised the price of Nokia 2.3.

HMD Global has today announced that it will continue the 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3 for purchases made on or after 1st April 2020.



Earlier this offer was available on Nokia 2.3 when bought on or before 31st March 2020. As per the 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia 2.3, if one has purchased the smartphone in India and has found a hardware failure or a manufacturing defect, the owner can carry the device to the nearest Nokia Mobile Care centreiv along with the original invoice to receive a replacement, in accordance with the terms and conditions.



However, in case there are software issues, Nokia Mobile Care is equipped to resolve the issue and update the smartphone with the latest software update. If there is a hardware issue on the Nokia 2.3 charger or USB cable, then Nokia Mobile Care will replace the accessories too, said the company.



Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global: “Starting with the 1-year replacement guarantee on Nokia feature phones, we brought this industry leading offer to a smartphone for the first time with Nokia 2.3 in December 2019. Given the popularity of this offer and some very positive feedback from consumers and our partners, we have decided to continue the replacement guarantee for all Nokia 2.3 purchased on or after 1st April 2020. Nokia 2 series has been one of our most successful franchises in the accessible segment in India and I hope this extension of the offer on a new Nokia 2.3 will delight our Indian consumers.”



With the increase in GST on smartphones from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, HMD Global has raised the price of Nokia 2.3 to Rs 7,585, as well. Previously priced at Rs 7,199, the Nokia 2.3 will now be available across leading retail outlets and partners like Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG at a recommended best buy price of Rs 7,585 for the 2GB/32GB variant. It comes in Cyan Green, Sandal, and Charcoal colours.





Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs Android 9.0 Pie which is said to be upgradable to Android 10.

The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life.

