Nokia 2.4 tipped to be announced at IFA 2020

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 29, 2020 4:07 pm

Latest News

Nokia 2.4 phone will have 2 GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10.
Nokia Mobile is planning to announce three new Nokia smartphones later this year. Reportedly, one of them will be Nokia 2.4 which will be announced at IFA 2020.

Nokia 2.4 with codename Wolverine is set to go official at the upcoming IFA 2020 event in Berlin, which is scheduled for September this year, Nokiamob.net reports. The other two smartphones will be Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3.

Nokia 2.4 will be the successor of the Nokia 2.3 smartphone. The Nokia 2.4 is powered by the MediaTek MT6762V/WB chipset, which is the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. To recall, the Nokia 2.3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

Nokia 2.4 phone will have 2 GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10. The phone is likely to come with a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel.

Nokia 7.3 will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera along with a depth camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. The report also speculates that the smartphone could come with a 48-megapixel main sensor with Zeiss optics instead of the 64-megapixel camera.

 

Nokia 6.3 will feature a Zeiss-branded quad rear camera setup. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 670/675 processor. For the display, Nokia 6.3 may sport a tear-drop notch like Nokia 5.3 but will be a PureDisplay like its predecessor Nokia 6.2. The phone might come at a starting price of 249 Euros for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

