Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz launched in India with 7-day battery life

Noise has launched the new ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch from Noise comes with Tru Sync technology that is claimed to provide a quick and hassle-free connection experience. Apart from that, the ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz comes with a 7-day battery life.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz has been launched at a price of Rs 1,999. It can be purchased from Amazon and Noise’s own website in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Mist Grey, Olive Green, and Rose Pink colour options.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Specifications

The ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen offering a 240×280 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The wearable comes with an inbuilt microphone and speaker as the watch has bluetooth calling support. Moreover, users will be able to access the call logs and the contacts from the watch itself.

Apart from that, the watch comes with 100 sports modes and an auto sports detection feature as well. The smartwatch connects via Bluetooth 5.3 and is backed up by a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 7 days of general use while the watch can be fully charged in just 2 hours. It also has a heart rate sensor and an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor.

Additional features include remote music control, find my phone facility, weather forecast, brightness control, hand wash & drink water reminders, vibration control, and idle and DND alert.

In related news, the brand recently launched Champ 2 smartwatch for Kids in India. Noise Champ 2 comes with smart modes like heart rate tracking in Exam mode and Smart Always on Display in School mode, DND, etc. for students to stay focused and keep distractions at bay. The lightweight smartwatch comes with IP68 waterproof, up to 7 days of battery life and Bluetooth 5.1.