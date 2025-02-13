Noise Master Buds TWS Earbuds Launched in India with LHDC Support, Sound by Bose

Noise has announced the launch of Noise Master Buds TWS earbuds in India which come with support for LHDC audio codec, Spatial Audio, titanium drivers, and much more. They also feature support for Active Noise Cancellation and come with three sizes of soft silicone ear tips included in the box.

Noise Master Buds: Price, Availability

The Noise Master Buds will be available in three colors – Onyx, Titanium, and Silver with sales starting February 26, 2025 across gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales at a launch price of Rs 7,999. The pre-order for the buds is now live Noise’s website.

Noise Master Buds: Features

With Sound by Bose technology, the Master Buds have been expertly tuned to provide rich, powerful audio across all frequencies, ensuring crystal-clear sound, says Noise. They are claimed to deliver the “perfect balance of bass, mid-range, and treble, providing a high-quality audio experience where vocals and instruments are delivered with remarkable precision.”

The Master Buds provide noise cancellation that offers adaptive sound isolation up to 49dB. Advanced engineering ensures consistent noise cancellation across a range of frequencies. Crafted with soft-touch materials, the earbuds offer a snug, gentle fit that minimizes pressure on the ears, ensuring no discomfort even during extended use.

With three sizes of soft silicone ear tips – Small, Medium, and Large – they adapt to all ear shapes, delivering a customized experience. The earbuds are ideal for all-day wear whether one is at the gym, in the office, or relaxing at home. The compact charging case easily slips into pockets or bags, ensuring convenience for users on the go.

They further pack 12.4mm drivers made from materials like PEEK and Titanium, and further have support for LHDC audio codec. Smart functionalities like seamless Dual-Device connectivity and Google Fast Pairing ensures quick and hassle-free pairing with Android devices. The Spatial Audio Support enhances the listening experience with a more lifelike and dynamic soundstage, ideal for music, movies, or gaming.

The Master Buds feature InstaCharge technology, offering up to 6 hours of playtime on a single 10-minute charge. Moreover, the earbuds extend a total of 44 hours playtime with the charging case.

Equipped with the Bluetooth v5.3, the buds ensure superior connectivity, faster transmission, and improved range. The IPX5-rating sweat and water resistance make them ideal for workouts and outdoor adventures, while the Low Latency Mode enhances gaming with precise audio. Additional features include Type-C charging and firmware updates managed through the Noise app.