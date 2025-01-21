Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Smartwatches Launched in India

Accessory maker Noise has announced the launch of Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series smartwatches in India. “The ColorFit Pro 6 series integrates style, personalized fitness, and cutting-edge technology for everyday life,” said Noise. It delivers “Intelligence on your Wrist” through its AI-Powered Personalization – AI Watch Faces that adapt dynamically to the style and environment and an AI Companion that provides personalized wellness insights.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Price, Availability

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max

It will be available in the following variants on gonoise.com starting today, 21st January 2024.

Metal Strap – Pure Titanium, and Chrome Black (Launch Price: INR 7,999)

Magnetic Strap – Green Titanium, and Signature Brown (Launch Price: INR 7,499)

Leather Strap – Brown Titanium, and Copper Black (Launch Price: INR 7,499)

Silicone Strap – Jet Black, and Blue Titanium (Launch Price: INR 7,499)

Noise ColorFit Pro 6

Pre-booking starts tomorrow, 22nd January on gonoise.com followed by sales starting 27th January 2025, in the following variants

Mesh Strap – Rose-Gold Link, and Champagne-Gold Link (Launch Price: INR

6,499)

6,499) Magnetic Strap – Lime, and Blue (Launch Price: INR 5,999)

Braided Strap – Vineyard Brown, Arctic Blue, Prismatic Multicolour (Launch Price:

INR 5,999)

INR 5,999) Silicone Strap – Ivory Gold, Jet Black, and Ice Blue (Launch Price: INR 5,999)

The series will be up for grabs on Amazon and Flipkart from 29th January 2025 onwards.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Features

ColorFit Pro 6 Max

Powered by the EN2 Processor and Nebula UI 2.0, the ColorFit Pro 6 series comes with features like Always-On Display (AoD) and advanced AI capabilities. They feature an AI companion which is your personal fitness companion that analyzes activity data and turns it into intelligence advice alongside sharing sleep insights.

Gesture controls enhance usability with quick interactions such as tapping to take photos, shaking to reject calls, and covering the watch to mute. They support notifications, along with Emergency SOS and Password protection.

ColorFit Pro 6

Equipped with Bluetooh v5.3, the series ensures a stable and hassle-free connection for both Android and iOS users, enhancing call quality and connectivity. With a battery life of up to 7 days, the smartwatches deliver uninterrupted health and performance tracking. Powered by the Noise Health Suite, the smartwatches offer precise heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress management, and various sports modes.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max extends a premium stainless steel design, making it both robust and elegant. The 1.96-inch AMOLED Display and a screen resolution of 410x502px delivers visuals with sharp clarity. Its built-in GPS enables precise outdoor activity tracking, making it perfect for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts. It also comes in multiple strap options, including Metal, Magnetic, Leather, and Silicone, and 5 ATM water resistance. One can manage calls directly from your wrist with crystal-clear quality, saving up to 10 contacts and accessing recent call logs.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 packs a refined crown with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display and 390×450 pixels resolution. It too sports versatile strap options like Braided, Magnetic, Mesh, and Silicone, and comes with IP68 water resistance. The Pro 6 is IP68 rated and runs for up to 7 days on a single charge.