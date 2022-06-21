Noise launches i1 in India: It’s first pair of smart eyewear

Noise today launched its first pair of smart eyewear ‘i1’, developed under Noise Labs, to deliver a unique and fashion-forward tech experience to the consumers. The i1, as per the company, not only delivers on looks but also provides a host of features such as hands-free calling, magnetic charging and more.

Noise i1 is available at Rs 5,999 and buyers can purchase this limited edition device from the brand’s official website. As the device is a limited edition product, one needs a 10-digit invite code from the company to purchase it. The smart glasses are available in two shapes.

Noise i1 Specifications, Features

Noise i1 is the first pair of smart eyewear from the Indian brand which includes a guided audio design to ensure a proper flow of music. Furthermore, it blocks out ambient noise as well. The device offers over 9 hours of playtime on a single charge. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, ensuring that your eyewear connects to your phone as soon as the temples are opened.

The device has a connectivity range of up to 10 metres and is claimed to deliver 120 minutes of playtime on a 15-minute charge. The smart eyewear also features multi-functional touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant.

It comes with UVA/B 99% protection against sun rays in sunglasses lenses and changeable blue light filtering transparent lenses for reducing eye strain and providing clear vision when using laptops, etc.

The Noise i1 competes with the likes of Qubo Go and Titan EyeX smart glasses in India. The i1 has most of the features provided by Titan EyeX and is also being offered for a cheaper price compared to the price of Titan EyeX. The Qubo Go Audio sunglasses also come at a price identical to Noise i1 but then the i1 has 3 hours longer runtime making it the viable option amongst the three products.