Titan EyeX Smart Eyewear glasses launched

Titan Eye+ has launched the Titan EyeX – a Smart Eyewear with Audio, Touch, and Eye care. The glasses come with wireless connectivity and also have sweat resistance to make it suitable for multiple use cases.

The Midnight Black Titan EyeX is available at all Titan Eye+ stores and on the official website of Titan Eye+ at the price of Rs 9,999.

Titan EyeX Features

Titan EyeX comes with a bunch of features including Touch Control, an integrated Fitness Tracker, Voice-enabled Eye care notifications and is designed for comfort, per the company’s claims.

The Eyewear also comes with a companion app compatible with Android and iOS. These glasses are sweat-resistant and have a Multipurpose nature, meaning you can use them as Sunglasses, Spectacles, or Computer Glasses.

They come equipped with Bluetooth version 5.0 with True-wireless (TWS), open ear speakers and CVC (Clear Voice Capture) technology which ensures clear voice quality with dynamic volume control that adjusts the volume of audio output depending on your surroundings.

The Open-ear wireless audio doesn’t block or cover ears, so one can hear music and still be aware of their surroundings at the same time, making it safer for outdoor use. Titan EyeX is designed to work with voice assistance and has touch controls on both left and right temples for receiving and rejecting calls, controlling music, and clicking a selfie.

“It is not just a hard-working feature-loaded tech product but also a stylish, comfortable, and light-weight eyewear. With Qualcomm-enabled high-quality audio, pedometer, touch control, and compatibility with a wide variety of lenses, it is an absolute must-have! At Rs 9999, it is simply a steal”, shared Saumen Bhaumik, CEO of Eyewear Division, Titan Company Limited.

These smart glasses are different from what Facebook and Ray-Ban came up with a few months back. Yes, they do have some similarities such as TWS audio but some functionality such as the inclusion of dual cameras on Ray-Ban Stories isn’t present on Titan EyeX.