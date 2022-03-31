Hero Electronix launches Audio Sunglasses in India under its Qubo Go sub-brand

Qubo, Hero Group’s consumer technology brand, has ventured into the smart lifestyle space with its latest release of Qubo Go Audio Sunglasses. The sunglasses have polarized UV protection lenses along with features such as an open ear speaker and in-built mic. Further, the brand conveys that the new range of lifestyle products will be launched under its new sub-brand Qubo Go.

Priced at Rs 5,990, the new audio sunglasses will be available in a classic wayfarer shape and in five lens colours namely, Classic Black, Cool Blue, Shimmer Yellow, Classic Green and Shiny Orange.

These Bluetooth-enabled Sunglasses come equipped with polarized UV protection lenses, directional open ear speakers, and an advanced inbuilt microphone. The enhanced Qualcomm aptX HD Audio in these sunglasses lets you listen to quality music without the hassle of covering your ears.

The Audio Sunglasses from Qubo Go work seamlessly with Siri and Google Assistant letting you take calls, hands-free. Whether you’re riding a bike or driving a car, the audio direction instructions can help you navigate as well.

These wayfarer frames are stylish, lightweight, durable and comfortably fit on your temples according to the company. The unisex design fits on a wide range of face shapes and sizes. With up to 6 hours playtime, these sunglasses can be used for a variety of outdoor activities like running, cycling, skating, bike riding, hiking, traveling to work, yoga, shopping, etc.

