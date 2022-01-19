Noise Combat Bluetooth gaming neckband launched for Rs 1799

Noise has launched its first Bluetooth gaming neckband – Noise Combat in India. The Environmental Noise Cancellation equipped neckband comes at an introductory price of Rs 1,799.

The neckband is launched at Noise’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and is also available across all the offline outlets. It comes in a single-color option – Thunder Black

Noise Combat Features

Noise Combat neckband has backlit lights on the controller and earbuds that give it a playful appearance. Equipped with easy-to-use button controls, Noise Combat offers a dedicated gaming mode option and ultra-low latency (up to 45 milliseconds) for gamers.

Furthermore, the neckband is carefully designed to provide immersive and omnidirectional sound quality to elevate the gaming experience.

Noise Combat is powered by the Environmental Noise Cancellation with dual-mic system, and 10mm speaker driver for crystal clear sound and call quality. The company says that the neckband offers up to 25 hours of playtime.

In addition, it also comes equipped with Instacharge technology that gives 8 hours of playtime in just 8 minutes. A Type-C charging cable ensures a fast-charging experience. Lastly, it is guarded with IPX5 water resistance and is compatible with Bluetooth v5.0.

