Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,999

Noise, popular for its audio products and wearables, has launched the Noise ColorFit Caliber, the company’s latest smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, 15-day battery life, a 24/7 heart rate monitor and more. There are a total of 60 sports modes available with the watch. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

The Noise ColorFit Caliber comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,999. The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 3,999. The watch will go on sale starting January 6 at 12 noon on Flipkart. You can purchase the new smartwatch in Black, Green, Red and White colour options.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Specs and Features

The smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch TFT display with 240×280 pixels resolution. Further, you also get access to an Sp02 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, and Sleep monitor. Besides, there is a body temperature monitoring as well.

In addition, there are over 60 sports modes to choose from including running sport, cycling, indoor sports and outdoor sports. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

The smartwatch promises up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, it has IP68 water-resistant certification as well. There are 150+ customisable and cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference. The smartwatch also comes with a silicone wrist strap which can be adjusted as per your wrist size.

Recently, Noise launched Noise Beads TWS earbuds in India. The new Noise Beads are priced at Rs 3,499, while they are currently being sold at Rs 1,499 as a part of an introductory offer. The product has a standard 1-year warranty and comes in Black, White, and Grey colour options. It is now available on Amazon India for sale.