Ambrane Wise Roam 2 smartwatch launched in India

Ambrane has debuted the Wise Roam 2 smartwatch in India, the successor to the Wise Roam watch which the brand launched last year in June. The smartwatch comes with features such as a 1.39″ large display, Bluetooth calling support, and a battery life of up to 10 days.

Ambrane Wise Roam 2: Price, Specs

The Ambrane Wise Roam 2 is available in 4 colours: Black, Grey, Blue, and Green and is priced at Rs 1,499. The watch is available on Flipkart and the Ambrane website and comes with a 365-day warranty.

The Wise Roam 2 is an all-in-one smartwatch that offers a circular design with a 1.39″ LucidDisplay. The IPS LCD screen has a 240 x 240 resolution, while the smartwatch also allows users to make and receive calls directly from the watch using the built-in microphone and speaker. It also includes 100+ cloud-based watch faces for customisation.

The Wise Roam 2 is also a fitness and health tracker with over 100+ different sports modes, SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, and Menstrual Trackers, and more. It also includes daily activity tracker, stress, record & sedentary reminders, and other wellness mode features. The smartwatch has an IP68 waterproof rating.

The Wise Roam 2 is a smartwatch that also supports voice assistance including Alexa and Siri. It also has wrist alerts for incoming calls and text messages. The smartwatch can also control audio and camera and includes smart notifications, weather updates, camera control, and music.